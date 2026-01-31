Prime Minister receives Chairman of China’s Texhong Group

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Hong Tianzhu, Chairman of Texhong Group, in Hanoi on January 30. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 30 received Hong Tianzhu, Chairman of Texhong Group, calling on the Chinese textile firm to deepen its investment in Vietnam and expand into new sectors, including the organisation of international-standard fashion shows in the country.



Congratulating Texhong on its effective investment performance in Vietnam in recent years, the PM noted that Vietnam–China relations are developing positively, creating favourable conditions for Texhong to expand cooperation and investment in Vietnam.



He encouraged the group to scale up the production of textile materials and accessories, continue expanding the Hai Ha Industrial Park, and organise fashion events of international stature in Vietnam.



The Vietnamese Government leader particularly emphasised the need for Texhong to pursue in-depth investment, focusing on the application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green production and smart governance. He stressed a shift towards greater reliance on knowledge and technology rather than labour, raw materials and land, in order to optimise the group’s operations and enhance efficiency.



For his part, Hong expressed appreciation for the Government’s continued attention and guidance for Texhong’s investment activities in Vietnam. He noted that thanks to this support, Texhong has invested nearly 2 billion USD in Vietnam, contributing to socio-economic development in Quang Ninh and Dong Nai provinces, attracting 34 Chinese enterprises with total investment of 3 billion USD, and creating jobs for around 16,000 Vietnamese workers.



According to the firm’s Chairman, Texhong has built a comprehensive textile manufacturing ecosystem at the Hai Ha Industrial Park in Quang Ninh, which has become an important link in the global textile supply chain.



An overview of the reception. Photo: VNA

Expressing strong agreement with the PM’s views, Hong said Texhong is interested in expanding investment in cross-border industrial parks in Quang Ninh, developing energy projects, investing in data centres, digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as aluminium industry development. In the immediate future, the group will invite experts and directors to work with Quang Ninh province to study the organisation of events in Ha Long, contributing to the development of local tourism.



PM Chinh underlined that Texhong’s development strategy should align with Vietnam’s development strategy to create synergy and maximise effectiveness. He welcomed the group’s plans to expand investment into new areas, particularly data infrastructure and clean energy.



In the near term, the Prime Minister urged Texhong to further build on its achievements in the textile and garment sector by strengthening participation in global value chains and supporting Vietnamese enterprises, especially those in Quang Ninh and Dong Nai, to join these chains. He stressed the importance of investing in the production of textile materials and accessories to serve export manufacturing and enhance localisation of Vietnam’s textile industry.



The PM also highlighted Vietnam’s strong potential, including in Quang Ninh, which aligns well with Texhong’s investment needs. He noted that relevant parties are promoting cross-border economic zones, studying the opening of additional border gates, and investing in transport infrastructure, including roads, bridges and railway upgrades connecting Vietnam with China.



He expressed confidence that Texhong will continue to achieve greater success in Vietnam year after year, contributing to the effective implementation of high-level commitments between the two countries’ leaders, for the development of both nations, the well-being of their peoples, and the further consolidation of the Vietnam–China relationship./.