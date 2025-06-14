Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wraps up Europe tour

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse leave Stockholm on June 13 afternoon (local time), concluding their official visit to Sweden. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation returned to Hanoi on June 14 morning, concluding their 10-day working trip to Europe, during which the government leader attended the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) and held bilateral activities in France, and paid official visits to Estonia and Sweden.



During the trip, the PM engaged in more than 80 activities. Notably, at UNOC 3, he delivered an important address on behalf of other ASEAN nations and co-chaired the Deltas of the World Summit in Nice alongside the President of Iraq. He was also a special guest at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco.



On this occasion, the PM held over 20 meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations, including the Vice President of China, the King of Jordan, the Presidents of Peru, Palau, and Costa Rica, and the Prime Ministers of Greece, Spain, Portugal, Tuvalu, and the Solomon Islands; as well as the President of the UN General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General, the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, and the Director-General of UNESCO.



Chinh’s itinerary also included bilateral activities in France and official visits to Estonia and Sweden, where he held talks and meetings with high-ranking leaders of all three nations.



In France, the two sides agreed to take concrete measures to advance the implementation of the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the outcomes of Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to France in October 2024 and the state visit to Vietnam by French President Emmanuel Macron in May 2025.



Embassy staff and members of the Vietnamese community in Sweden bid farewell to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse at Arlanda International Airport in Stockholm. (Photo: VNA

In Estonia and Sweden, PM Chinh and host leaders agreed to elevate relations to a new phase of development, with a particular emphasis on cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation – sectors in which both European nations hold clear advantages. Notably, Vietnam and Sweden consented to elevate their bilateral ties to a sectoral strategic partnership in science, technology, and innovation.



Recognising economic cooperation as a cornerstone of bilateral ties, the Vietnamese PM presided over and participated in business forums in all three destinations. He also met with leading corporations to promote investment and collaboration.



PM Chinh delivered keynote policy speeches at local universities and visited a number of socio-economic and cultural institutions to gain insights into each country’s development.



As part of the trip, the PM also met with Vietnamese communities abroad – including intellectuals, businesspeople, and their families – to listen to their aspirations, provide guidance, and strengthen the bond between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland, fostering confidence and motivation for further contributions to national development.



The Europe tour achieved important and substantive outcomes, reaffirming the strong interest, support, and close cooperation of the nations with Vietnam on regional and global issues. The trip also deepened bilateral ties, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development both in the region and the world at large./.