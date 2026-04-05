Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5.



PM Chinh conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and the PM to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other key Chinese leaders.



In a friendly, sincere, and open atmosphere, PM Chinh and He reviewed the positive progress of Vietnam-China relations in recent times, notably the strengthening of political trust, frequent high-level contacts, strong growth in economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation, and vibrant local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges during the "Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange Year 2025".



Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. Photo: VNA

The Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning to Party General Secretary To Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders.



He warmly congratulated Vietnam on its significant development achievements over the past five years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the decisive and effective management of the Government and the PM. The Ambassador thanked and highly appreciated the dedication and very important contributions of PM Chinh to the bilateral relations.



Regarding future cooperation, PM Chinh proposed both sides strive to promote bilateral trade in a balanced, healthy, and sustainable manner, maximising openness to Vietnamese agricultural, aquatic, and livestock products, creating breakthroughs in strategic infrastructure connectivity, and giving high priority to railway cooperation to connect the two countries with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Europe. The two nations should also further promote cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, banking, culture and tourism, and facilitate entry and exit for tourists from both sides, he suggested.



Expressing his agreement and appreciation for the directions of PM Chinh, He affirmed that the Chinese Party and State attach great importance to and give high priority to relations with Vietnam in their neighbourhood diplomacy; and are ready to work with Vietnam to maintain regular high-level strategic exchanges and continuously deepen substantive cooperation in various fields, contributing to elevating the China-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to a new level./.