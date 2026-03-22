Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves for official visit to Russia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi for an official visit to Russia. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, departed from Hanoi at noon on March 22 for an official visit to Russia from March 22–25, at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



Accompanying the Prime Minister are Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Bui Thanh Son, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi; among others.



Built on a solid foundation of traditional friendship, mutual understanding and support, this official visit - the first high-level visit by a Vietnamese leader to Russia in 2026 is of great significance. It aims to strengthen bilateral ties while promoting international cooperation opportunities to serve Vietnam’s development in the coming period.



Taking place shortly after Vietnam successfully held the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the visit reflects the determination of the Vietnamese Party, army, and people to boost economic development while fostering support and assistance from international partners, including Russia.



The main focus of the visit is to deepen bilateral relations, especially in politics, and expand economic-trade cooperation, with a strong emphasis on investment, energy, and oil and gas.



Against the backdrop of global energy security challenges arising from conflicts in the Middle East, PM Chinh’s visit is expected to elevate bilateral cooperation across all sectors, laying a foundation for strategic collaboration in key areas and creating breakthroughs in a new era of development. The two countries are expected to sign several important agreements, including the one on enhanced cooperation in the energy sector, particularly nuclear power and oil and gas.



This visit underscores the importance both countries attach to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of their people and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development./.