Prime Minister pays working visit to Soc Trang

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 27 led a working delegation of the Government to make a field trip to the Tran De seaport planning area in Tran De district and Long Phu 1 thermal power project during his working visit to the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.



According to Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW of the Politburo dated April 2, 2022 on orientations to promote socio-economic development and ensure security and defence in the Mekong Delta to 2030, with a vision towards 2045, the Tran De port will be developed into a gateway seaport of the region.



Reporting on the project to the PM, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man said that Tran De is an estuary of the Hau River to the sea.



As planned, the Tran De port will be capable of receiving general and container ships of between 50,000 and 160,000 DWT.



The port is expected to cover an area of 550ha, including a 16km-long sea-crossing wharf, a 4,000-ha logistics and port service area, industrial parks with a total areas of 4,000 ha.



The Tran De seaport will be connected directly with the existing Nam Song Hau National Highway, and Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway and Dai Ngai Bridge via National Highway 60 in the future. It will help promote the advantage of waterways in the Mekong Delta through the system of rivers and seaports in the region.



The same day, PM Chinh and the delegation visited Long Phu 1 thermal power project in Long Phu district whose construction began in September 2015 but has not yet completed as scheduled.



After inspecting the construction site, the PM suggested investors and the provincial authorities continue to study and have solutions to remove difficulties in implementing the project./.