Prime Minister pays working trip to Bac Ninh

The roads connecting Bac Ninh with the new National Highway 3, Ha Bac 2 Bridge, Belt Road 4 and Hanoi Capital Region are scheduled to be completed and put into operation by 2025. They have a total length of about 20.2km and a combined cost of over 1.49 trillion VND (64.78 million USD).

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh stressed that the development of infrastructure, including the transport one, is one of the three strategic breakthroughs defined by the Party. This is particularly important for localities like Bac Ninh which is striving to become a centrally-run city.

He asked provincial authorities to continue completing site clearance while strengthening inspection and supervision during the project implementation to ensure safety, quality and environment protection.

Visiting Samsung factory in Yen Phong Industrial Park (IP) in Yen Phong district in the morning the same day, the PM told its leading official that Vietnam has been developing policies to draw large-scale projects, especially those in hi-tech, digital technology and green growth. Samsung has fulfilled the necessary conditions under these policies and currently is the biggest Korean investor and also the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of nearly 20 billion USD, creating jobs for over 100,000 workers.

He thanked Samsung for taking Vietnam as its strategic production base, research and development hub, thus contributing to the country's export revenue, job creation, and tax payment to the State budget. Samsung has also actively engaged in social welfare activities in Vietnam.

The Government leader wished that Samsung will continue doing business stably and effectively in Vietnam, invest more in digital transformation and circular economy in the country, and train and appoint more Vietnamese to leading roles in the company.

Taking note of Samsung’s proposals regarding taxation and electricity supply for production, Chinh said he has directed ministries and agencies concerned to consider them, with Vietnam's conditions and international commitments in the spirit of harmonising the interests of all parties involved being taken into account.

While in Bac Ninh, the leader also visited Cat Tuong Smart City and Thong Nhat Smart City affordable housing project in Yen Phong district, and presented gifts to workers there.

He took the occasion to urge ministries, agencies and localities to continue refining social housing policies and mechanisms, toward building 1 million houses for low-income earners and workers in IPs for the 2021-2030 period./.