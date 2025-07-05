Prime Minister pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Brazil

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lays flowers at the plaque in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro city, Brazil, on July 5. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse laid flowers at the plaque in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh on July 5 in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro city, where the late leader once stayed during his journey seeking ways for national salvation.



The event was part of PM Chính's ongoing trip to the Latin American nation to attend the expanded BRICS Summit and engage in bilateral activities.



The PM expressed deep appreciation for the affection the Brazilian people and nation have extended to President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam.



Chinh noted his belief that, building on the strong ties between Vietnam and Brazil, the present and future generations of both countries will continue to carry forward the values and legacy left by President Ho Chi Minh and previous generations.



He also hoped for shared determination to elevate the bilateral relations to new heights, for peace and development cooperation, aiming to bring prosperity and happiness to the people of each country and region, and the world at large, as envisioned by President Ho Chi Minh.



In November 2024, PM Chinh attended the inauguration of the plaque as part of his trip to Brazil for the G20 Summit and bilateral activities.



In 1912, during his journey in search of a path to national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh worked aboard a French ship and fell ill, prompting him to disembark at the port of Rio de Janeiro for medical treatment.

While there, President Ho Chi Minh established close ties with the workers’ movement of the Porto trade union, laying the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the two nations at the beginning of the 20th century.



PM Chinh, his spouse, and the delegation of Vietnam set foot at Galeao Airport in Rio de Janeiro city earlier on the day.



Representing Vietnam at the BRICS Summit 2025 as a partner country – the 10th partner country of BRICS, PM Chinh is scheduled to attend and speak at the summit's high-level sessions on topics such as strengthening multilateralism, economic and financial issues, artificial intelligence, environment, climate change, global health.



On this occasion, he will have bilateral meetings with leaders of the participating countries and organisations, thereby affirming Vietnam's role, wish, and responsible contributions to this multilateral mechanism while further deepening Vietnam’s cooperation with BRICS members and international organisations.



This is also the third time in three consecutive years that PM Chinh has come to Brazil. Aside from the expanded BRICS Summit, he will also engage in bilateral activities in Brazil, aiming to promote multifaceted cooperation, especially in economic affairs./.