Prime Minister outlines five specific strategies for Government’s Party Committee

A view of the conference. Photo: VNA

Politburo member, Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 11 requested the entire Government's Party Organisation to build and effectively implement five specific strategies of completing strategic institutions, mobilising strategic resources, investing in strategic infrastructure, developing strategic technologies, and creating a strategic balance.



Addressing a conference reviewing the performance of the Government’s Party Committee in 2025 and outlining orientations and tasks for 2026, PM Chinh urged the entire Party Organisation, especially heads of Party organisations, to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the important, insightful and strategic guidance of Party General Secretary To Lam delivered at the recent conference reviewing the Government and local administrations' performance in 2025 and setting tasks for this year.



The PM stressed that in 2025 which was marked by the need to shift mindset and turn challenges into opportunities, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, and thanks to the unity and determination of the entire Government’s Party Organisation, significant efforts were made to comprehensively and successfully accomplish political tasks and Party building work.



He noted that the Government’s Party Committee exercised comprehensive leadership over the Government's operations, proactively and effectively responded to emerging issues, with a particular focus on socio-economic development. As a result, 2025 witnessed high economic growth, sustained macroeconomic stability and ensured major balances.



Institutional and legal reform recorded notable progress, while strategic infrastructure development achieved breakthroughs across transport, urban development, energy, telecommunications, high technology, culture, education and healthcare, thereby laying foundations and opening new development space.



The PM also highlighted the successful reorganisation and streamlining of the political system’s apparatus within a short timeframe, with a focus on clarifying functions, eliminating overlaps, and ensuring the smooth operation of the two-tier local administration model.



Cultural, social, educational and healthcare sectors received strong leadership attention, contributing to improved material and spiritual living standards and better public healthcare. Major national anniversaries were successfully commemorated, while substantial resources were allocated to social welfare, including poverty reduction, elimination of substandard housing, development of social housing, and policies for people with meritorious service.



National defence, security, foreign affairs and international integration continued to be strengthened, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development. External relations and international integration remained bright spots, while the combat against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena was conducted decisively through improved institutions and enforcement.



PM Chinh emphasised that Party building work was given special attention, with strict adherence to the Party’s principles, leadership methods, and regulations. The organisation and personnel work, inspection, supervision and discipline were carried out rigorously, contributing to unity and integrity within the Government’s Party Organisation.



Looking ahead, the leader affirmed that 2026 is a year of particular importance, requiring effective implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. Central to this is building a strong and clean Party Organisation, enhancing the capacity and combat strength of Party organisations and members, and successfully fulfilling political tasks through strategic vision and strategic autonomy, in pursuit of the country’s two major goals set for 2030 and 2045.



He highlighted the need to ensure the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the thorough implementation of its Resolution and action programmes. Alongside this, efforts will focus on implementing the National Assembly Resolution’s No. 244 on the 2026 socio-economic development plan and the Government’s Resolution No. 01; effectively carrying out the strategic breakthrough resolutions that have been and will be issued by the Politburo; and continuing to streamline and reorganise the administrative apparatus, complete institutional frameworks in a coordinated manner, and ensure the efficient operation of the Government’s organisational model and the two-tier local administration model.



The PM also called for continued efforts to realise the three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources development; ensure social security; safeguard national independence and sovereignty; strengthen defence and security; and further advance foreign affairs and international integration amid evolving global uncertainties.



At the conference, PM Chinh presented Certificates of merits from the Government’s Party Committee to Party organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements in leadership and organisation of the Congress of the Government’s Party Committee, and fulfilment of political tasks in 2025./.