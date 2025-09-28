Prime Minister orders concerted efforts to respond to Typhoon Bualoi

Competent forces clear a landslide site on National Highway 14G in Hoa Vang Commune, Da Nang City. Photo: VNA

As Typhoon Bualoi brings heavy rainfall to northern and north-central Vietnam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official dispatch, requesting provinces and cities from the central city of Da Nang northwards to prepare to respond to the natural disaster.



The directive states that Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th storm entering the East Sea this year, has strengthened with wind speeds reaching 184 km per hour.



The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting predicted the typhoon would make landfall during high tide. Combined with storm surge and large waves, this could cause collapse and erosion of sea dikes and flooding in low-lying coastal residential areas.



The typhoon was forecast to bring heavy rain to northern and north-central Vietnam (including parts of Laos), especially from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, with total rainfall estimated at 200-400mm, and some areas exceeding 600mm.

Therefore, PM Chinh required provinces and cities to review and recall fishing vessels still at sea to move out of danger zones or seek safe shelter.



They must implement measures to ensure the safety of people and vessels at anchor.



Based on local conditions, authorities must decide on restrictions of activities at sea and in coastal areas, control or limit transport, and order school closures to ensure safety during heavy rains.



Authorities must also immediately reinforce dikes and reservoirs, especially vulnerable ones, and proactively regulate reservoirs to be ready to receive floodwaters.



Immediate action must be taken to strengthen houses, offices, educational institutions, medical facilities, and production and business establishments to reduce damage, particularly in agriculture and aquaculture along the coast.



The PM instructed localities to evacuate residents from dangerous areas to safe locations, paying special attention to areas prone to flash floods, landslides, deep flooding, and vulnerable cages as well as aquaculture watchtowers.



Local authorities should arrange security and patrol forces at evacuation sites to maintain social order.



Additionally, localities were required to prepare forces, food reserves and essential supplies, ready to support the population. Rescue operations must be deployed promptly if adverse situations arise.



The Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security must direct forces to support people, assist in evacuation, rescue and emergency situations when necessary.



The Quang Tri Department of Education and Training on September 27 announced that students would remain at home on September 29.



School leaders must review school facilities and, if necessary, temporarily evacuate students, teachers and staff from areas at risk of landslides and flash floods.



Once the typhoon passes, schools will clean and repair facilities, ensure hygiene before welcoming students back, and promptly report any damage or incidents to the department for timely guidance and support.



According to the provincial Civil Defence Command, since September 27 the province has recorded heavy showers. Measured rainfall ranged from 50 to 150mm, with some stations reporting higher amounts such as Dakrong (288.4mm), Dong Ha (230.2mm), Thach Han (200mm) and Hien Luong (175.8mm).



Quang Tri province has 8,577 vessels and 23,232 workers in total. As of 3pm on September 27, all vessels in dangerous zones had taken shelter safely.



Central Thanh Hoa province on September 27 requested all educational institutions from preschool to high school close on September 29 to ensure safety amid the approaching typhoon.



Schools must closely monitor the typhoon’s developments and respond proactively, applying the highest level of preventive measures.



From September 30, based on the typhoon situation and aftermath, schools will report to local authorities and the provincial Department of Education and Training to decide on further closures if needed./.