Prime Minister orders active response to natural disasters

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch requesting ministries, sectors and localities to focus on addressing the consequences of typhoon Noru, the fourth to enter the East Sea this year, and take active measures to respond to possible natural disasters.



According to the document, the storm caused heavy rain, floods and landslides in the central and Central Highlands regions.



In order to respond and minimise damage caused by natural disasters, the PM requested the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, ministries, agencies and localities involved to focus on prevention and response activities. They include ensuring safety of people's lives, minimising asset losses, implementing search and rescue missions, and providing aid and shelters to victims and the needy.



The dispatch has tasked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with closely monitoring developments of rain and floods, with the Ministry of Transport ensuring traffic safety and tackling landslides.



The Ministry of Health is in charge of environmental sanitation and disease prevention during and after floods, while the Ministries of Defence and Public Security will focus on evacuation, search and rescue activities./.