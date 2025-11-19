Prime Minister meets Vietnamese community in Algeria

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse, with Vietnamese Embassy staff and community in Algeria. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Algeria on the evening of November 18 (local time), shortly after arriving in the country.



According to the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese community in Algeria numbers around 2,000 people, comprising roughly 500 officials, employees, engineers and workers, and about 1,500 people of Vietnamese origin or with partial Vietnamese ancestry. The community is always united unity, preserves Vietnamese cultural identity, works hard and adheres to local law, while maintaining strong ties with their homeland.



At the meeting, community members expressed their gratitude for the attention of the Party and State and pledged to contribute to Vietnam–Algeria relations and to the development of their homeland. They proposed the PM encourage Algerian authorities to allow the establishment of a Vietnamese association in Algeria, expand Vietnamese cultural activities in the country, and offer more support policies for overseas Vietnamese facing difficult circumstances to return to Vietnam and participate in activities in their homeland.



PM Chinh thanked the community for their warm sentiments and conveyed greetings from Party and State leaders, including General Secretary To Lam, to them. He highlighted the long-standing traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria over the past six decades, forged through their respective struggles for national independence in the past and strengthened through cooperation across various fields. He urged the community to continue nurturing this relationship.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Algeria. (Photo: VNA)

Emphasising that economic ties still have significant potential, the PM said that he and Algerian leaders will discuss ways to elevate bilateral ties to a new height during his current visit, thereby promoting economic ties commensurate with political relations, and enhancing business connectivity, people-to-people exchanges and cultural links.



He updated the community on Vietnam’s development, with the economy growing to around 510 billion USD, ranking 32nd globally, and per-capita income reaching about 5,000 USD. Living standards have significantly improved; and the happiness index has risen 37 places over the past five years to 46th in 2025.



He stressed that the more than 6 million Vietnamese living abroad are an inseparable part of the nation. Vietnam has implemented numerous policies relating to property, land, housing, identity documents and visas to make it easier for overseas Vietnamese to connect with their roots.



He encouraged them to remain united, study and work well, uphold Vietnamese values, comply with local law, and continue contributing to national development.



The Government leader also instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria as well as Vietnamese missions abroad to establish hotlines or other easy communication channels to support the community, especially in cases involving citizen protection. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should develop an integrated, accurate and user-friendly information portal to keep overseas Vietnamese updated on domestic affairs and Vietnam’s relations with host countries, he said.



At the event, the representative of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology of Vietnam presented five scholarships to children of Vietnamese families in Algeria to study at the institute in Vienam./.