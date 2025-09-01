Prime Minister meets leaders of countries, int’l organisations on sidelines of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, on September 1. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held meetings with leaders of Cambodia, Malaysia, India, the UN, and ASEAN on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, on September 1.

Meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, PM Chinh thanked President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen for attending Vietnam’s upcoming 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), highlighting the close and united relations between the two countries.

He proposed further strengthening political trust, upholding bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and creating favourable conditions for investment and business activities of enterprises from both sides, towards lifting two-way trade to 20 billion USD in the coming time. The Vietnamese Government leader also committed to promoting transport connectivity, simplifying cross-border procedures, and boosting tourism cooperation between the two nations.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the demarcation of the Vietnam–Cambodia land border, and complete the Phnom Penh–Bavet expressway, and inaugurate the Tan Nam–Meun Chey border gate pair. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern.

At the meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim Anwar, PM Chinh praised Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair in tackling regional issues, strengthening solidarity, and enhancing ASEAN’s credibility and and central role. He expressed his hope to further expand cooperation between the two nations in Halal industry, rice trade, maritime affairs, and other areas.

For his part, Ibrahim proposed strengthening fisheries cooperation, expressing his hope that PM Chinh will attend the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia next October.

The two leaders agreed on measures to intensify cooperation, including the early adoption of an action plan to perform the Vietnam–Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025-2030, promoting collaboration in defence, energy, and tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, PM Chinh and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi welcomed the strong development of the Vietnam–India comprehensive strategic partnership, emphasising the untapped potential to deepen the relationship and make it increasingly practical and effective. They agreed to create breakthroughs in economic, trade, and investment cooperation by fully leveraging their geo-economic advantages and market potential; to make defence and security cooperation a strategic focus in bilateral relations; and further expand science and technology cooperation as a key pillar of their partnership.

Meeting with the Vietnamese Government leader, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the current global situation and multifaceted challenges, called for stronger international cooperation in responding to climate change, and emphasised the need to reform and streamline the UN system to improve its effectiveness.

PM Chinh affirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to multilateralism and order based on international law and UN Charter, emphasising the country’s full and serious implementation of its obligations in responding to climate change. He called on the UN to support ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture and further boost cooperation with the bloc. He also showed his hope that Guterres will attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi this October.

In discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed Vietnam’s determination, together with other ASEAN member states, to successfully implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. He expressed his belief that under the Secretary-General’s leadership, the ASEAN Secretariat will continue to effectively support Vietnam and other member countries in maximising the benefits of regional integration.

The two sides agreed to continue prioritising ASEAN unity and cohesion; boost intra-bloc trade and investment; leverage new growth drivers; enhance practical cooperation for the people; promote subregional development; expand infrastructure, transport, institutional, and human connectivity; tap the potential of remote areas; and support inclusive and balanced growth./.