Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for US to attend ASEAN-US summit





The Prime Minister will join other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members at the summit on May 12-13 and make a working visit to the US and the United Nations from May 11-17.



Accompanying the PM during the trip are Minister of Public Security To Lam; Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son; Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung; Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha; Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan; Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat; Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong; Deputy Minister of National Defence Pham Hoai Nam and Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Nguyen Quoc Dung.



This is the first visit of the PM to the US since the 13th National Party Congress (NPC). This is also the first external activity of ASEAN to take place outside of ASEAN since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The PM's trip is to implement the foreign policy in accordance with the Resolution of the 13th NPC on continuing to promote and improve the effectiveness of foreign affairs and international integration, and to continue to carry out the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive 25 on enhancing and elevating multilateral diplomacy until 2030 and Conclusion 12–KL/TW dated August 12, 2021 of the Politburo on overseas Vietnamese affairs in a new period./.