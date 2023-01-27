Making news
Prime Minister launches New Year tree planting festival
Co-organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of National Defence and Hanoi municipal authorities, the tree planting festival started a series of activities nationwide for the programme “For a green Vietnam” with an aim to plant 22.5 million trees this year.
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh recalled that 64 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh called on the entire people to respond to the tree planting month which has become a tradition every lunar new year since then.
According to him, Vietnam’s forest coverage expanded from 28% in 1990 to over 42% in 2022, absorbing over 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
The PM highlighted Vietnam's commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 and expressed his belief that the tree planting campaign 2023 will produce positive achievements, helping the country deliver its commitment and contributing to national development.
At the launch ceremony, he joined delegates in planting 3,000 trees at the relic site./.