Prime Minister inspects storm-hit areas in Ninh Binh, directs urgent recovery efforts

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) visits Quy Nhat commune to inspect and direct recovery efforts following Typhoon Bualoi. (Photo: VNA)

In the wake of Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th to hit the East Sea this year, and accompanying tornadoes that have caused heavy human and material losses across several northern and north-central localities, including Ninh Binh province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 30 evening visited the province’s coastal communes – the hardest-hit areas – to inspect and direct recovery efforts.

Due to the storm’s impact, Ninh Binh has experienced torrential rains, tornadoes, and strong winds in recent days, resulting in severe damage. The province reported nine deaths, 50 injuries, 21 collapsed houses, and 1,186 others damaged. Numerous schools, medical stations, and production facilities were affected, while 205 electricity poles were broken and hundreds of hectares of crops and aquaculture submerged.

In Quy Nhat commune alone, a tornado on the morning of September 29 destroyed and unroofed dozens of homes, leaving four people dead and seven injured. Among the victims were Hoang Trong Khiem and his wife, Doan Thi Nhi, who lost their lives when their house collapsed.

Many sections of Ninh Binh’s sea dikes were eroded. In particular, Hai Thinh III dike suffered three breaches stretching about 50 metres due to high tides, strong winds, and large waves. The province declared a state of emergency, mobilised forces and materials for round-the-clock repairs, and evacuated about 2,000 households from high-risk areas to safe shelters.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fourth, right) directs reinforcement work on the Hai Thinh III sea dike. (Photo: VNA)

The PM paid tribute to Khiem and Nhi in Phu Binh hamlet, Quy Nhat commune, and extended his deepest condolences on behalf of Party and State leaders to bereaved families and communities affected by the typhoon, especially those who lost loved ones. He urged Ninh Binh authorities to support affected families in overcoming their losses and assist them in organising proper funerals.

Visiting families who lost homes and crops in Quy Nhat, the PM expressed deep sympathy, particularly for those who suffered irreparable human losses, stressing that the Party and State always stand by the people, especially the disadvantaged, in times of hardship and disaster.

He instructed Ninh Binh and other affected communes to strictly implement Party Central Committee and Government directions, urgently address the storm’s consequences, and stabilise local lives. Authorities must ensure shelters, food, and essential supplies so that no one is left hungry, cold, or homeless; mobilise local forces to rebuild homes and repair schools; and guarantee medical services for residents.

Later the same evening, the Government leader inspected reinforcement efforts at the eroded Hai Thinh sea dike. He praised Ninh Binh’s timely and proactive response in mobilising resources to support affected households.

The PM requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to work with the province on long-term anti-erosion measures. He suggested considering land reclamation solutions that simultaneously expand land, prevent erosion, and strengthen sea dikes, while Ninh Binh conducts a comprehensive assessment and develops durable plans to safeguard vulnerable coastal sections./.