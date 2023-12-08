Making news
Prime Minister hosts welcome ceremony for Belarusian counterpart
This is the first time PM Golovchenko has visited Vietnam since he took office in 2020. It takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 31st founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1992 - 2023) and the 66th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's first visit to Minsk (1957 - 2023).
At the welcome ceremony, the two leaders inspected the guard of honour, and visited a photo exhibition featuring the land and people of Vietnam and Belarus, and their good relations, jointly held by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). After that, the PMs held talks.
While in Vietnam, PM Golovchenko is also scheduled to meet high-ranking leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State to exchange views on ways to enhance the bilateral relationship in the time ahead, making it more intensive, extensive, practical and effective, along with other issues of shared concern. He will also visit some Vietnamese localities.
Vietnam and Belarus set up diplomatic ties in January 1992. Belarus opened its embassy in Vietnam in 1998, and Vietnam’s embassy was set up in Belarus five years later.
The two countries have maintained regular delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels. They have also effectively implemented existing cooperation mechanisms and areas, and closely cooperated and supported each other at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international forums and organisations.
Two-way trade reached nearly 114 million USD last year. Currently, Belarus is running three investment projects in Vietnam worth 32.2 million USD. Meanwhile, Vietnam has an investment project in Belarus with total capital of 810,000 USD.
The bilateral socio-economic, cultural, security, and defence cooperation has been constantly consolidated and strengthened, contributing to the stable and sustainable development of each nation./.