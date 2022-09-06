Making news
Prime Minister hosts US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
The two sides agreed to deepen the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in a practical and stable manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and work towards a new level of the relationship when possible.
PM Chinh called on the US to further display its strong commitments to supporting ASEAN’s centrality, the ASEAN-US strategic partnership and the Mekong-US relationship.
For his part, Kerry reiterated that the US consistently attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and backs the Southeast Asian nation’s active and practical role in the region, and in dealing with international issues, including climate change.
The PM lauded US President Joe Biden and Kerry for their efforts in climate change response.
Vietnam is also working hard to promote green growth and cope with climate change to fulfill its commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), he said.
Vietnam considers the target of net zero emissions and the transition from fossil energy to clean and renewable energy an inevitable development trend of the world and the country as well, the government leader continued.
PM Chinh emphasised that climate change is a global issue that needs global solutions, with people put at the centre, and that equality must be ensured during energy transition.
Kerry noted that the US will further its cooperation and support for developing countries, including Vietnam, in climate change response, particularly in clean energy development, sustainable infrastructure and smart water resource management.
PM Chinh called for the US’s assistance in finance and technology, apart from human resource development, institutional improvement and experience sharing.
He also asked for support from developed partners in the transfer of renewable energy technology, helping Vietnam build and develop the production industry of renewable energy equipment and a map evaluating its solar and win power potential accurately.
The PM hoped that the developed partners will consider providing loans with suitable interest rates for Vietnam to help the country promote the renewable energy industry, and that Kerry, as a long-standing friend of Vietnam, will continue to assist the country in enhancing resilience of vulnerable groups in the Mekong Delta./.