Prime Minister holds phone talks with Dutch counterpart
Praising positive developments in the countries’ cooperation and friendship, they took into account the sides’ strengthened political trust, extensive and effective economic ties, and implementation of cooperative mechanisms yielding substantial results.
Chinh reaffirmed that Vietnam always values the development of a comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands.
Rutte said his official visit to Vietnam in November last year has produced outcomes beyond expectations. He agreed that both sides should enhance delegation exchanges across the state, government, and parliamentary channels to bolster friendship and political trust. It is also necessary to work together and support each other at international forums and organisations to contribute to regional and global peace, security, and development.
Both PMs concurred to coordinate closely to facilitate a state visit to Vietnam by the Dutch King and Queen. They highlighted collaboration to organise activities to mark the 5th, 10th, and 15th anniversaries of the countries’ comprehensive partnership (2019-2024), strategic partnership on sustainable agriculture and food security (2014-2024), and strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management (2010-2025), respectively. They also agreed to leverage opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to achieve a bilateral trade turnover target of 15 billion USD in the near future.
Chinh urged the Netherlands to soon complete the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to advocate the European Commission (EC) lifting the “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing imposed on Vietnam.
He called on the European nation to support Vietnam in implementing its Mekong Delta planning scheme for 2021-2030, and in developing climate-resilient urban areas along its central coastal area. Additionally, he recommended increasing bilateral defence and security cooperation, particularly in shipbuilding, UN peacekeeping training, counter-terrorism, and organised crime combat.
Agreeing with Chinh, the Dutch PM stressed his long-standing interest in the development of the Mekong Delta since his first visit to Vietnam in 2014. He confirmed that the Netherlands would continue to encourage local enterprises to invest in Vietnam, particularly in high-tech sectors, microchip manufacturing, semiconductors, seaports, shipbuilding technology, logistics connectivity, and strategic infrastructure. Rutte pledged continued support for the Vietnamese community in the Netherlands, helping them integrate successfully and serve as a bridge for the bilateral friendship.
Regarding the East Sea issue, the leaders underscored the importance of ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation, and resolving disputes peacefully based on international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.