Prime Minister expects US to adopt tariff policy conformable to bilateral good relations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting between standing cabinet members and leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies on April 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hopes that the US will adopt a tariff policy that is conformable to the good relationship between the two countries, meeting the desires of their people, and the efforts that Vietnam has made in recent years, PM Chinh said, stressing that this policy should take into account the conditions and circumstances of Vietnam as a developing country still recovering from the heavy and prolonged consequences of the wars.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 3 ordered the immediate establishment of a rapid response team, led by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement to impose a 46% reciprocal tariff on certain goods imported from Vietnam.



Chairing a meeting between standing cabinet members and leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies to assess the impact of the US’s new tariff policy and discuss response measures, PM Chinh emphasised that the current situation shows that commercial competition is becoming more intense, more complicated, and harder to predict.



In recent times, Vietnam has made significant efforts to implement comprehensive and concerted solutions in terms of politics, diplomacy, economy, and people-to-people exchanges to respond to the situation.



Vietnam hopes that the US will adopt a tariff policy that is conformable to the good relationship between the two countries, meeting the desires of their people, and the efforts that Vietnam has made in recent years, he said, stressing that this policy should take into account the conditions and circumstances of Vietnam as a developing country still recovering from the heavy and prolonged consequences of the wars.



He requested ministries and sectors to remain calm, confident, and proactive, with flexible, timely, and effective responses to any developments in order to continue overcoming difficulties, obstacles, and external shocks, as Vietnam has done in recent years amid challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, and supply chain disruptions.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The PM tasked Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc with directing ministries and sectors to listen to opinions of businesses, including major exporters.



This is also an opportunity to affirm the resilience and strength of the nation; to restructure the economy towards rapid but sustainable development, green growth, and digital transformation based on science, technology, and innovation; to promote the building of an independent and self-reliant economy associated with profound, practical, and effective international integration; to expand and diversify markets, products, and supply chains; to boost localisation; and to exploit domestic markets and resources, he said.



The government leader emphasised that the goal of achieving a GDP growth rate of at least 8% this year remains unchanged./.