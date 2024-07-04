Prime Minister concludes successful visit to RoK

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse and entourage arrived in Hanoi late July 3, concluding a successful official visit to the Republic of Korea from June 30-July 3 at the invitation of RoK PM Han Duck Soo and his spouse.



PM Chinh engaged in 34 activities during the visit, including talks and meetings with his counterpart, President Yoon Seok Yeol and Speaker of the National Assembly of RoK Woo Won Shik.

He attended and delivered a keynote speech at the Vietnam-RoK business forum, the labour cooperation forum and the tourism promotion and cultural cooperation forum. He also joined meetings with executives of Korean economic organisations and intellectuals, and delivered a policy speech at the Seoul National University.

In addition, the Vietnamese PM had working sessions with executives of leading Korean firms such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG, POSCO, Daewoo E&C, GS Engineering & Construction, Celltrion, Hyosung, Lotte and Doosan Enerbility.

During the visit, more than 40 cooperation agreements were signed and exchanged, covering a wide range of fields, such as digital transformation, renewable energy, green transition, climate change, semiconductor, AI, science-technology, innovation, startup, finance, trade, investment, tourism, culture, education, human resources development and infrastructure.

The PM had a meeting with Korean friends, visited the Vietnamese Embassy, met with representatives from the Vietnamese community and called at a multicultural family.

The visit is successful in every aspect, marking a step further in implementing the guideline on external relations set by the 13th National Party Congress and Resolution 34-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo, and in concretising the plan of actions to implement the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership./.