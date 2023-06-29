Prime Minister chairs June law building session

Cabinet members discussed the proposals on building a law on teachers, the draft amended Law on Archives, a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Chemicals, and a law amending and supplementing the laws that include regulations on investment and budget to tackle hindrances to public investment projects.

In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said that since 2022, the Government has maintained monthly law building sessions during which it has focused on removing institutional obstacles.

He highlighted the increasingly improved law building quality and stronger coordination with the National Assembly (NA) in this regard. Thanks to that, draft laws submitted to the parliament have won high consensus.

However, there remain shortcomings needing to be addressed, including limited resources and personnel for law building, and slow progress at some agencies, he pointed out, asking ministries and heads of sectors to pay more attention to improving law building quality and progress.

At the 15th NA’s sixth session slated for October, the Government will submit nine draft laws to the NA for approval and scrutinise eight others, including many complex and debatable bills.

Draft laws and regulations must be relevant to the reality and feasible, remove bottlenecks to facilitate development resources and concentrate on the three growth drivers (investment, consumption, export), step up decentralisation, and increase supervision and examination, the PM added./.