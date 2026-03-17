Prime Minister calls on Japan to support Vietnam’s energy security

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 17 received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki, calling on Japan to support Vietnam in ensuring energy security amid disruptions to global oil supply chains caused by tensions in the Middle East.



PM Chinh thanked the Japanese Government, agencies, organisations and businesses for their support in the construction and development of the Vietnam Space Centre, which was recently inaugurated. He noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations have continued to develop substantively and comprehensively across all fields in the third year since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Noting that 2026 is a significant year for both countries as they enter a new phase of development with breakthrough programmes and initiatives, the PM suggested the ambassador further promote political trust between the countries' leaders through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms between ministries and agencies.



He also asked for stronger cooperation in economic, trade, investment, national defence, security, education – training, labour, culture, tourism, locality-to-locality ties, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as closer coordination at multilateral forums. At the same time, he proposed expanding collaboration in emerging areas such as science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, semiconductors and energy.



Mentioning the increasingly complex security situation in the Middle East, particularly risks affecting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz and their potential impact on global oil supply chains, the Vietnamese leader said he had sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae to call for Japan’s support.



He suggested Japan consider providing Vietnam with some crude oil from its reserves or allow the Nghi Son Refinery to diversify its sources of crude oil supply from other partners. Such measures, he said, will help ensure Vietnam’s energy security and minimise negative impacts on both countries' businesses participating in the project.



The PM also proposed that the ambassador raise voice to help promote financial and input restructuring at the Nghi Son Refinery, as well as facilitate Vietnam’s access, through appropriate forms, to part of the 80 million barrels of oil that Japan is considering releasing from its reserves to mitigate the impact of Middle East tensions on fuel prices.



In addition, PM Chinh praised Japan’s cooperation in the Block B gas project and the O Mon III thermal power plant, while urging Japanese enterprises involved to accelerate progress on the O Mon II thermal power plant project to ensure readiness when gas from Block B is exploited as planned.



He also pointed out difficulties in aviation fuel supply and called on Japan, in the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, to create conditions for Vietnam to purchase aviation fuel from its reserves. He expressed his confidence that through mutual support, the two countries will overcome current challenges and further strengthen their long-standing friendship and cooperation.



For his part, Ito noted that Vietnam – Japan relations have been developing strongly, with significant contributions by PM Chinh both in his current role and previously as President of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association.



Agreeing with the PM’s assessment of the Middle East situation's impacts on the world economy, the diplomat said Japan is actively discussing cooperation with Vietnamese agencies, including ways to address Vietnam’s current energy challenges.



He affirmed that he will report the PM’s proposals to the Japanese Government and relevant authorities, adding that Japan has already decided to release oil reserves and is encouraging other G7 countries to take similar measures to increase global fuel supply.



The ambassador also noted that Japan is actively considering measures to diversify crude oil sources, restructure the Nghi Son Refinery, accelerate the Block B – O Mon gas project, and support aviation fuel supply. It is also working to arrange financing and address challenges related to LNG-fired thermal power projects in Vietnam under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative, thereby contributing to the Southeast Asian nation’s energy security.



Highly valuing Vietnam’s recent reforms and its development strategy, particularly the goal of achieving double-digit growth, Ito reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to accompanying the country in this process, especially in areas such as science – technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition.



He added that Japan is promoting a wide range of cooperation activities with Vietnam, including the Vietnam – Japan local cooperation forum, economic and business forums, educational collaboration through the Vietnam – Japan University project, as well as cooperation in labour, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. It is also considering the provision of next-generation official development assistance (ODA) to support infrastructure development in Vietnam, including metro line systems.



These efforts, he said, will help further deepen the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner./.