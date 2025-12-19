Prime Minister calls for stronger Vietnam–Laos economic connectivity

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Hanoi on December 18, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam consistently places the highest priority on its special relationship with Laos and will continue to support the neighbouring country in building an independent, self-reliant economy and developing high-quality human resources, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed.

Receiving Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, who is in Vietnam to co-chair the 12th political consultation at the foreign ministerial level on December 18, the PM proposed that the two sides further strengthen economic connectivity, coordinate closely and share development experience for the tangible benefit of the two peoples.

The PM warmly congratulated Laos on its important achievements in maintaining political and social stability, ensuring security and defence, and promoting economic recovery and development. These positive signals, he said, provide a solid foundation for Laos to gradually overcome financial and economic difficulties, successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress, and materialise its 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan.

He spoke highly of the increasingly close and effective cooperation between the two foreign ministries in implementing bilateral cooperation agreements with rich and practical content, making an important contribution to preserving and fostering the special relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Laos.

The PM asked the two foreign ministries to continue playing a core role in promoting, advising on, guiding, monitoring and urging ministries, sectors and localities of both countries to seriously and effectively implement agreements reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties, bilateral agreements, and outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee.

PM Chinh also suggested that relevant ministries and sectors of the two countries urgently review areas of cooperation, coordinate to address difficulties facing key projects, and strive together to bring bilateral cooperation into a new phase of stronger, more effective and closer development.

He further called on the two sides to enhance coordination with other ASEAN countries, promote solidarity and unity within ASEAN, uphold the bloc’s central role in the regional architecture, and contribute to peace, cooperation and development.

For his part, the Lao minister expressed sincere gratitude for the friendly sentiments and valuable, selfless support that Vietnam has extended to Laos during its past struggle for national independence as well as in national protection and development today.

Fully agreeing with the PM’s views, the official briefed him on the outcomes of the 12th ministerial-level political consultation and affirmed that the two countries will continue to work closely together on regional and international issues./.