Prime Minister attends “V Fest – Vietnam Today” music festival

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the “V Fest – Vietnam Today” music festival. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the “V Fest – Vietnam Today” music festival at the National Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi, on September 20 evening.



The event honoured the beauty of Vietnam and its people and culture in a new era, showcasing artistic creativity and national pride.



In his remarks at the event, PM Chinh conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary To Lam and other Party and State leaders to delegates and audiences.

Reaffirming the importance of culture, the PM cited the late President Ho Chi Minh’s words that “Culture lights the way for the nation.”



According to him, 82 years ago, the Communist Party of Vietnam, through the Outline of Vietnamese Culture, defined culture as having scientific, national, and popular characteristics. Over time, this definition was expanded to include the need for culture to be modern and civilised.



Documents of Party congresses have consistently emphasised culture as a source of internal strength and the spiritual foundation of the people and the nation. He also recalled a statement by the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong that “So long as culture remains, so will our nation.”



The Government is implementing a national target programme on cultural development, focusing on building and advancing the cultural and entertainment industries. The aim is to ensure that people have access to a civilised and modern cultural life, to promote the internationalisation of Vietnam’s rich cultural identity, and to localise the values of global civilisation in a uniquely Vietnamese way. At the same time, the programme seeks to create conditions for artists to fully dedicate themselves to their craft, and for the enjoyment of the public and for the benefit of the nation and its people, he said.



He praised VTV for its dedication and creativity in organising impactful cultural programmes that serve the people. He also congratulated VTV on its 55th anniversary and commended the recent launch of the national foreign affairs television channel, saying that the new channel will help promote Vietnamese culture, values, and identity globally.

“V Fest – Vietnam Today” featured state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a world-class stage design, and massive LED screens. It attracted 22,000 audiences and delivered a series of spectacular and emotional performances. The show highlighted the vibrancy of contemporary Vietnamese culture while connecting generations of artists through a shared love for music and the homeland.



The programme stood as a brilliant finale to the series of three grand cultural events held in September to mark the 80th National Day and the 55th anniversary of VTV’s first broadcast (September 7, 1970 – 2025)./.