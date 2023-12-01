Prime Minister arrives in Dubai, starting activities at COP28

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai city, late November 30, starting a trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit in the framework of the 28th United Nations climate change conference (COP28) and bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 3, at the invitation of the UAE Government.

The PM and his entourage were met at the airport by representatives from the COP28 organisers and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan, among others.

During his stay, PM Chinh is scheduled to attend and speak at important conferences, forums and discussions within the framework of COP28, and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations. He will also engage in bilateral activities with the UAE.

The Prime Minister's participation in COP28 sends a strong message to the international community about a proactive, active and responsible Vietnam in addressing one of the biggest and most concerned global challenges today, climate change, and at the same time, affirms Vietnam's role and position in regional and international cooperation frameworks, along with its consistent policy on building a green, circular economy and proactively responding to climate change.

Regarding the UAE, Vietnam and the UAE are seeing their cooperation developing well after 30 years of diplomatic establishment (1993-2023). The two sides share the wish to enhance cooperation in all fields. Recently, the two sides have regularly exchanged delegations at all levels and regularly supported each other at international forums and organisations.

The UAE is the leading trade and investment partner of Vietnam in the Middle East with bilateral annual trade turnover averaging around 5 billion USD in recent years. It is also one of the major foreign investors in Vietnam with 38 investment projects. At present there are about 4,500 Vietnamese workers working in the Middle East country./.