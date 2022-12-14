Prime Minister arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU commemorative summit, official visit to Belgium

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Brussels on December 13 for the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit and an official visit to Belgium at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel and Belgian PM Alexander De Croo.



ASEAN and EU established their relationship in 1977 and upgraded it to a strategic partnership in 2020. The upcoming commemorative summit will be the first of its kind, marking the 45th anniversary of ties.



The PM's trip includes various bilateral and multilateral activities. Through the trip, Vietnam affirms its role, responsibility and sense of solidarity in ASEAN, contributing to further deepening the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership and ties between Vietnam and EU member states.



In addition to attending the commemorative summit and related meetings, Chinh is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with leaders of the EU, and EU and ASEAN member countries.



In Belgium, the Vietnamese PM will hold talks and meetings with top Belgian leaders, hold a working session with Belgian economic groups, and meet overseas Vietnamese.



His official visit aims to strengthen ties between Vietnam and Belgium, especially in the marine economy and ecological agriculture./.