Prime Minister active in Can Tho
He also visited and presented gifts to the staff of the O Mon 1 Thermal-power Plant of Can Tho Thermal-power Company.
He asked the corporation and thermal-power plants to bring into full play existing facilities, invest in modern technology to gradually reduce the use of coal, and study the exploitation of new energies such wind and solar power.
Regarding projects under the O Mon Power Centre, the Government leader requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade, EVN, and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) to coordinate in calculating the total amount of gas to be exploited to the maximum to operate O Mon 1, 2, 3 4 plants and consider the exploitation time to ensure the target of zero net emissions by 2050.
He requested the units to coordinate and quickly implement the Block B gas supply to the O Mon Power Centre projects, which has been delayed for years, on the basis of "harmonising the interests and sharing risks” with investors./.