Price stabilisation fund used, retail fuel prices continue to rise in latest adjustment

Container trucks purchase fuel at Petrolimex Station No. 111 in My Tho commune, Dong Thap province. Photo: VNA

Retail prices of fuel products climbed again from 23:45 on March 10, following a decision jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



In response to the complex fluctuations of global fuel prices, movements in the USD/VND exchange rate and existing regulations, and in implementation of Government Resolution No. 36/NQ-CP, dated March 6, 2026, on the Government’s regular meeting for February, as well as the Minister of Industry and Trade's Decision No. 441/QD-BCT, dated March 10, 2026, on the use of the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund, the two ministries decided on an adjustment plan that combines price stabilisation with domestic price adjustments.



The policy continues to maintain a reasonable price gap between E5RON92 biofuel petrol and RON95-III petrol in order to encourage the use of biofuels in line with the Government’s orientation while ensuring harmonious benefits among market stakeholders.



Accordingly, the two ministries decided to disburse funds from the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund at the following levels: 4,000 VND (0.15 USD) per litre for both bio petrol and lead-free petrol; 5,000 VND per litre for diesel; 4,000 VND per litre for kerosene; and 4,000 VND per kilogram for mazut.



After the adjustment, E5RON92 is capped at 26,570 VND per litre, up 1,344 VND, while RON95-III is sold at the maximum of 29,120 VND per litre, an increase of 2,073 VND. The price of diesel 0.05S reaches up to 30,717 VND per litre, up 478 VND, while mazut 180CST 3.5S is capped at 24,707 VND per kilogram, up 3,380 VND.



On the contrary, the price of kerosene was decreased by 2,706 VND to 32,385 VND per litre.



Since the beginning of 2026, domestic fuel prices have undergone 12 adjustments. During this period, RON95-III recorded four decreases and eight increases; E5RON92 also saw four decreases and eight increases; while diesel prices declined twice and rose ten times./