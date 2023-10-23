Price of Vietnam’s exported rice maintains uptrend

Specifically, the export price of 5% broken rice increased to 625-630 USD per tonne from 615-625 USD per tonne in the previous week.



Meanwhile, those of other major rice exporters last week recorded decreases. The price of 5% broken rice of India fell to 510-520 USD per tonne from 515-525 USD per tonne, and of Thailand decreased to 575-580 USD per tonne from 580-600 USD per tonne.



According to the Vietnam Food Association, the price of paddy at the field averaged at 8,321 VND (0.34 USD) a kilogram, up 193 VND a kilogram, while that at the warehouse rose by 125 VND to 9,475 VND per kilogram./.