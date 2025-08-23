Press centre opens in Hanoi for exhibition on 80-year journey

Deputy PM Mai Van Chinh (fifth from left) and officials at the press centre inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The press centre for the exhibition on 80 years of national achievements was inaugurated in Hanoi on August 22, a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

In his opening speech, Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Hai Binh stressed that over the past 80 years, under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have written glorious chapters of history, from the August Revolution, the Dien Bien Phu victory that “resounded across five continents and shook the globe”, to the Great Spring Victory of 1975 that reunified the country.

Vietnam’s 80-year journey, he added, is also one of resilience and progress, rising from the devastation of war to become a nation with an increasingly important standing in the global arena.

The exhibition, running from August 28 to September 5, plays a central role in the series of national celebrations. Themed “80-year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, it honours history while showcasing achievements in national construction, defence, and development over the past eight decades. It also reaffirms the Party’s leadership, the State’s governance, and the collective resolve of the Vietnamese people in national development.

Binh described the exhibition as a treasure trove of historical artefacts, documents, and photos, designed to immerse visitors, particularly younger generations, in Vietnam’s defining moments. The display also aims to deepen understanding of the values of independence and freedom, while fostering patriotism, national pride, and a sense of duty to build a prosperous and happy Vietnam.

Reporters and officials at the event (Photo: VNA)

The press centre, he added, will serve as a hub for coordinating media activities, ensuring that domestic and foreign journalists have access to timely information and robust support for their reporting.

To inspire patriotism, trust, and aspirations for a prosperous Vietnam, he asked press agencies to deliver timely and accurate coverage while increasing reporting and multimedia features about the exhibition on digital platforms, as well as about solutions to boost socio-economic development, with a targeted growth rate of 8% or more in 2025.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with its affiliated agencies and units, will offer all possible support to journalists to help ensure the exhibition’s success, he added./.