Press centre for 14th National Party Congress inaugurated

The press centre for the 14th National Party Congress is equpped with modern facilities, high-speed internet connectivity, more than 150 computers and a full range of technical equipment. Photo: VNA

The press centre for the 14th National Party Congress was officially inaugurated at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on January 14.



The launching ceremony was attended by Politburo members Tran Cam Tu, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council; along with secretaries of the Party Central Committee, leaders of ministries and agencies, heads of media organisations, and a large number of domestic and international reporters.



Following the organising sub-committee's issuance of Conclusion No. 01, dated April 3, 2024, on the assignment of tasks for serving the 14th National Party Congress, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation coordinated with relevant agencies to establish the press centre.



Preparations for its organisation and operation have been carried out in a scientific and methodical manner, with modern facilities, high-speed internet connectivity, more than 150 computers and a full range of technical equipment in place, ensuring optimal conditions for journalistic activities.



So far, 597 journalists and technicians from 113 domestic media outlets, along with 79 journalists and media assistants from 43 foreign news agencies, overseas Vietnamese media, and political party publications, have registered to cover the congress, marking a significant increase compared to the 13th National Party Congress.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (fifth, left), and officials at the opening ceremony of the exhibition “Under the Party leadership, the nation enters a new era” organised by the Vietnam News Agency on January 14 (Photo: VNA)

The press centre has worked closely with relevant agencies, particularly national key media outlets such as Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), the Vietnam News Agency and Nhan dan Newspaper, to provide clean broadcasting signals, audio feeds and images, while arranging press operations in a scientific, orderly and dignified manner to ensure fast, accurate, comprehensive and timely information.



Lai Xuan Mon, member of the Party Central Committee, standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and Director of the press centre, said media coverage of the 14th National Party Congress has been conducted in a coordinated and extensive manner.



Press agencies have highlighted major achievements during the tenure of the 13th National Party Congress, the country’s accomplishments after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), as well as international assessments of Vietnam’s development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, he added.



Within the framework of the inauguration, participants visited exhibitions featuring books and newspapers serving the congress, and the exhibition “Under the Party leadership, the nation enters a new era” with around 500 archival photos organised by the Vietnam News Agency.



Besides, an exhibition themed “From Congress to Congress” was also opened, displaying more than 200 valuable documents, images and artefacts. A commemorative postage stamp collection themed "Welcoming the 14th National Party Congress” was also released.



Immediately after the inauguration ceremony, an international press conference on the 14th National Party Congress was held./.