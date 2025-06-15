Press brings voters’ voice to legislature: Top legislator

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man with leaders of press agencies on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day (21 June 1925 – 2025). Photo: VNA



National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has praised the vital role of journalism in national development, commending generations of journalists for their steadfast contributions to the cause of national construction and defence over the past century.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of major media agencies on June 15 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925–2025), Chairman Man extended his gratitude and congratulations to the country’s journalists for their remarkable achievements and efforts.

He noted that press coverage has vividly and comprehensively reflected the activities of the NA, with timely and topical reporting before, during, and after each session of the legislature and its Standing Committee. Media outlets have provided a wide array of content across political, economic, social, defence, security, foreign affairs, Party-building, and anti-corruption issues. Formats have also diversified, ranging from print and broadcast to online and multimedia platforms. Many articles have actively refuted false and hostile narratives.

To further strengthen the press’s role in the time ahead, the top legislator called on media organisations to enhance coverage of major events of the Party and the nation, especially in conveying the core messages of Party General Secretary To Lam and the four key Party resolutions. He also urged greater focus on themes such as thrift practices, anti-wastefulness, education and healthcare reforms, anti-corruption, and local governance.

The NA Chairman underscored the importance of timely, accurate reporting on the work of the NA and People's Councils at all levels, both domestically and internationally. He highlighted the press’s role in transmitting the sentiments and aspirations of voters to the legislature and in helping to build a more modern, professional, and people-oriented parliamentary institution.

Journalists are frontline soldiers in the ideological and cultural sphere, Man emphasise, saying they must carry the spirit of revolution, speak truth to power, defend the good, and spread what is positive, for the sake of the common cause. He urged continual improvement in political integrity, responsibility, professional skills, and ethical standards among media professionals.

In line with the ongoing streamlining of the political system, the Chairman also stressed the need for the media sector to embrace digital transformation, develop modern, professional, and humane news organisations, and safeguard information sovereignty in cyberspace while advancing Vietnam’s digital content industry.

He pointed to the necessity of reviewing and revising the Press Law and related legislation to better support press activities in a manner suited to each type of media and aligned with the dynamics of modern journalism.

He noted that the recent decision by the NA to reduce the corporate income tax for press organisations to 10% reflects a shared understanding and sense of responsibility from lawmakers towards the challenges facing the media sector.

Expressing his confidence in the future of Vietnamese journalism, the top legislator said he believes that with their rich tradition and experience, journalists will continue to fulfil their noble mission with integrity, clarity, and sharpness, qualities once taught by President Ho Chi Minh.

During the meeting, participants discussed ways to further enhance collaboration between the NA and the media, offering insightful proposals for developing a modern and professional press environment that contributes to building a law-governed socialist state and ensuring sustainable national development.

Speaking at the event, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) General Director Vu Viet Trang highlighted the press’s active and in-depth coverage of the NA ninth session, including the resolution on provincial-level administrative re-organisation for 2025. She noted that the VNA had also compiled and reported international perspectives on the NA’s recent decisions to the appropriate authorities.

Trang affirmed that the ongoing revision of the Press Law aims to establish a more enabling legal framework for the press in the digital era. Following Party and Government directives, media outlets are accelerating digital transformation and streamlining their organisational structures under Resolution No. 18 to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

She added that VNA journalists are committed to aligning their work with global information flows, contributing to Vietnam’s development in the new era.

To mark the occasion, the VNA General Director presented the NA Chairman with a Vietnamese–English photo book titled “100 Years of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press (1925–2025)”, published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House./.