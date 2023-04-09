Making news
President’s visit to create strong impetus for Vietnam-Laos cooperation: diplomat
The official trip, slated for April 10 and 11, will be the first overseas one by Thuong since he was elected by the National Assembly as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on March 2.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency at the outset of the visit, Hung said the nations share a special relationship and it has become a common practice for their leaders to choose the other side as the first foreign country to visit after assuming leadership positions.
President Thuong’s visit taking place shortly after his election reaffirms Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ strong commitment to the cultivation of the countries’ great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, the diplomat stated.
According to Hung, given the two countries’ active implementation of their respective National Party Congress Resolutions and socio-economic development plans, their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, their thriving relations, and the complicated and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, the visit has three main purposes.
Firstly, it aims at affirming that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance and give the highest priority to consolidating and cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Secondly, the Vietnamese President will hold talks with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on measures to deepen the nations’ all rounded collaboration toward better effectiveness. The two leaders will discuss international and regional issues of mutual concern, especially ongoing extremely complicated developments, in order to boost the Vietnam-Laos common understanding and close, effective coordination across international and regional forums. And
Thirdly, the visit will bring to Lao leaders and people the great affection from the Vietnamese Party, State and people, especially ahead of its traditional New Year festival Boun Pi May./.