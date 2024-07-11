President’s visit demonstrates Vietnam’s priority to nurture special ties with Laos: scholar

President To Lam will make a state visit to Laos on July 11-12, his first overseas trip since he took office, demonstrating Vietnam’s top priority to consolidate and nurture the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with the neighbouring nation, according to a Lao scholar.



Vice Chairman of the Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee Viengsavanh Vilayphone said that the visit will create an opportunity for Lam, his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith and many other Lao leaders to review and evaluate the cooperation ties between the two parties and states over the past time, and exchange viewpoints and reach consensus on orientations, policies and measures to bolster the bilateral ties to a deeper and more effective manner in 2024 and the following years.



Vietnam’s support in economy and many other sectors has been significant to the Lao Government and people, adding Laos always opens its door for Vietnamese firms, including private businesses that boast financial, science-tech and competitive capacity, the Lao scholar said.



Laos has been the largest recipient of Vietnamese overseas investment so far, he said, adding Vietnam’s projects have helped Laos take care of its residents, particularly those living in the remote and border areas.



Along with generating incomes and improve local livelihoods, Vietnamese enterprises have contributed to nurturing the special solidarity between the two nations, he underlined.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security handed over the Academy of Politics of the Lao People’s Public Security to the Lao ministry last year, he said, describing the project as an exemplary one in the bilateral cooperation.



During his stay in Laos, Lam will witness the signing and exchange of various documents that facilitate Vietnamese firms’ business operation in Laos, he said, adding the Lao side expects more Vietnamese investments in the nation following his visit.



The visit to Laos by President Lam is expected to make contributions to fostering the Vietnam – Laos special ties for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world./.