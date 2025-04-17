President Xi's state visit a new milestone in history of Vietnam-China friendship

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) presents Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping a photo book by the Vietnam News Agency featuring typical and impressive photos of Xi's five visits to Vietnam since 2011 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Vietnam from April 14-15 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong.



Taking place less than a year after Party General Secretary To Lam's state visit to China, this state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping is an important foreign political event of the two Parties and two countries. It has strategic significance and long-term impact on the development of Vietnam-China relations in the context that both countries are entering a new era of development. This is the fourth visit to Vietnam by Xi as the top leader of the Party and State of China and the second during the CPV’s 13th National Congress and the 20th National Congress of the CPC, especially taking place during the "Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange", and on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1950 - 2025).



On the occasion of the visit, General Secretary To Lam published an article, "Joining Hands to Open a New Era of Development of Vietnam - China Friendship" in the People's Daily (China) and General Secretary and President Xi Jinping published an article on the People's Newspaper of Vietnam entitled “Building on Past Achievements and Making New Advances in Pursuit of Shared Goals”. In the articles, the leaders affirmed their perseverance and consistency in giving top priority to and determination to jointly develop the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance for the happiness of the people of the two countries, as well as for peace and progress of all mankind.



Party General Secretary To Lam (first, right) and President Luong Cuong (third, right), and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (second, right) view a photo exhibition “75 years of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations”, jointly organised by the Vietnam News Agency, the Xinhua News Agency and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations. (Photo: VNA)

At noon on April 14, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi, starting his state visit to Vietnam. State President Luong Cuong and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu welcomed Xi and the high-ranking Chinese delegation at the Noi Bai International Airport. Welcoming the delegation at the airport, there were special drum performances by 200 artists from the Drum Art Troupe along with dances by 54 young women in costumes representing Vietnamese ethnic groups. A large number of Vietnamese people, Chinese people in Vietnam, and officials and staff of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held flags of the two countries and banners expressing the traditional friendship between the two countries to warmly welcome the Chinese leader and his entourage.



In his message upon arriving in Vietnam, Xi expressed his joy at the start of the visit. "On behalf of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to the brotherly CPV, the Vietnamese government and people," he emphasised.



During the visit, Lam and Xi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. During their lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong, along with the leaders of the two countries, personally founded and worked hard to nurture “the profound Vietnam-China relationship, both comrades and brothers”. The increasingly strong relationship is a valuable asset shared by the people of the two countries, and needs to be inherited, protected and promoted.



Party General Secretary To Lam presided over the state welcoming ceremony with the highest protocols reserved for heads of state, including 21 cannon salutes fired from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. After that, he held a private meeting and talks with Xi at the Party Central Committee headquarters. After the talks, the two leaders reviewed and listened to a brief introduction of 45 cooperation agreements in many fields signed between the two countries' ministries, sectors and localities, demonstrating the comprehensive achievements that both sides have achieved during this visit.



President Luong Cuong hosted a meeting and a banquet for the Chinese leader, who also met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.



On the evening of April 14, at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi, Party General Secretary To Lam and President Luong Cuong hosted a state banquet in honour of General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-ranking Chinese delegation on a state visit to Vietnam.



At the talks and meetings, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders warmly welcomed General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping leading a high-ranking delegation of China on a state visit to Vietnam right on the occasion of the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. They firmly believed that the visit will become a new milestone in the history of the friendship between the two Parties, two countries and two peoples, contributing to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoting the building of the Vietnam-China community with a share future that carries strategic significance.



Xi said that choosing Vietnam as the first destination of his first overseas trip this year fully demonstrates the great importance that the Chinese Party and State attach to the China-Vietnam relationship and the deep affection between the two countries. He affirmed that through the visit, he is ready to discuss in depth with General Secretary To Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders on directions and measures to consolidate the tradition of friendship and define the vision for building the China-Vietnam community with a share future that carries strategic significance following the “six major orientations”, together moving forward steadily and contributing to humanity.



In an atmosphere of warmth, friendship, sincerity, and frankness, the leaders of the two Parties and countries engaged in in-depth discussions on the situation of each Party and each country, the relationship between the two Parties and countries, and regional and international issues of mutual concern. On this occasion, the leaders of the two Parties and countries issued the Joint Statement on continuing to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoting the building of a Vietnam-China community with a share future that carries strategic significance.



State President Luong Cuong sees off General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam and President Luong Cuong, and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping viewed the photo exhibition “75 years of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations”, jointly organised by the Vietnam News Agency, the Xinhua News Agency and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations. Lam respectfully presented Xi a photo book by the Vietnam News Agency featuring typical and impressive photos of Xi's five visits to Vietnam since 2011.



The leaders of the two Parties and countries attended the Vietnam-China People’s Friendly Meeting, the launching ceremony of the “Red Journey: Youth Research and Studies”, and the launching ceremony of the Vietnam - China railway cooperation mechanism.



Within the framework of the visit, Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, held talks with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office.



On the afternoon of April 15, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping left Hanoi, concluding his successful state visit to Vietnam. Seeing off the delegation at the Noi Bai International Airport were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu./.