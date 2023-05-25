President welcomes foreign ambassadors

At his reception for Qatari Ambassador Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel, Thuong said he hopes to welcome the Emir of Qatar in Vietnam soon this year, thereby creating a breakthrough for the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



He underlined the need for the two countries to promote collaboration in areas where Qatar has strengths and Vietnam has needs such as oil and gas, renewable energy, electric cars and production of agricultural products. He pledged that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for Qatari businesses and investment funds to invest in the Southeast Asian country.



The Presidents suggested the two sides actively implement economic, trade and investment agreements reached during the visit to Qatar by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.



The Quatari ambassador said will make efforts to promote the implementation of these agreements, adding that he wishes to bring agricultural products and labourers from Vietnam to the Qatari market.



Welcoming Brazilian Ambassador Marco Farani, the President affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further strengthen the friendship and comprehensive partnership with Brazil, one of its leading important partners in Latin America.

He emphasised that Vietnam is ready to cooperate with Brazil to discuss the opening of each other's agricultural markets. Vietnam is willing to act as a bridge to strengthen relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Brazil as well as between ASEAN and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), he said.



At a meeting with Slovenian Ambassador Alenka Suhadolnik, President Thuong said that Vietnam always attaches importance to developing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Slovenia.

Expressing his delight at the positive development of bilateral relations over the past time, he suggested that the two sides continue to strengthen the exchange of high-level delegations and contacts, especially in next year when the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Receiving Portuguese Ambassador João Weistein, the Vietnamese leader asked the ambassador to promote twinning relations between the two countries' localities. He suggested Portugal continue to push other EU countries to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement and push the European Commission (EC) to soon remove the illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing (IUU) yellow card imposed on Vietnamese seafood products.

He also proposed the two countries promote cooperation in tourism, cultural, people-to-people and sports exchanges to enhance understanding between the two peoples.

Talking to Estonian Ambassador Hannes Hanso, the President affirmed that Vietnam always treasures traditional friendship and cooperation with the Baltic countries. He suggested the two sides strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels and continue to support each other at international organisations and forums.

Thuong said he expects Estonia will support Vietnam in training personnel in IT, digital transformation and cyber security, adding that Vietnam is also ready to receive Estonian students to study here.

The Estonian diplomat said his country has a lot of experience in digitisation and building e-Government with about 3,600 online connection services. Therefore, he hoped that the two countries will focus on promoting cooperation in this field. He also wishes the two sides to cooperate more closely in the fields of education, health and IT.

Meeting Ambassador of Guinea Aminata Koita, President Thuong asked the two sides to promote cooperation in the agricultural sector, an area of Vietnam's strength.

During the meetings, President Thuong highly valued the countries' support for Vietnam's and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issues as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes in the waters in respect for international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus maintaining security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea./