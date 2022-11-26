President welcomes delegates to Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations conference

The delegates congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 45th FAEA Conference, which was an occasion for them to share experience and discuss opportunities and challenges facing regional economies after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as solutions to turn challenges into opportunities.

They also said they were impressed with Vietnam’s growth and learnt its precious experience in economic recovery and development.

President Phuc highly valued the pioneering role of scientists and economists of Vietnam and other ASEAN countries in assisting one another in academic exchanges, sharing knowledge and development vision of each country and the bloc as a whole, and practically and effectively contributing to the ASEAN Community’s development.

He also thanked ASEAN countries, along with scientists and economists in the region, for actively cooperating with and assisting Vietnam in socio-economic development in the recent past.

In the time ahead, countries should share responsibility and experience, step up cooperation, and identify intertwined opportunities and challenges, he said, highlighting the huge potential and opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and other ASEAN members.

To convert opportunities into reality, countries need to make joint efforts, including contributions by ASEAN scientists and economists, the State leader went on.

The President recommended his guests advise and urge governments to unceasingly improve the business climate, enhance intra-bloc cooperation, build independent and self-reliant economies, attract multinationals, prioritise FDI flows into high-quality projects, boost sustainable development, and promote green energy, renewable energy, and human development projects.

Vietnam hopes that ASEAN countries will foster economic partnerships in all fields for the sake of an independent, resilient, prosperous, and creative ASEAN, President Phuc added.