President Vo Van Thuong hosts banquet for US President Joe Biden

President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the banquet. Photo: VNA

State President Vo Van Thuong on the afternoon of September 11 hosted a banquet for US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., who is on a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

In his remarks, Thuong expressed his belief that with mutual trust, understanding and respect, and the new momentum established during Biden’s Vietnam visit, the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development will grow strongly and substantively, bringing practical interests to people of the two countries, and significantly contributing to peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.



The Vietnam-US relationship is at its best ever, he said, calling it a model in the history of international relations in healing and building relations after the war, Thuong affirmed.



President Thuong attributed the results to joint efforts in sailing through challenges and ups and downs of the history by generations of leaders, and people of the two countries.



Over the past nearly 50 years, the two sides have witnessed many important events, and the strongest-ever developments, with outstanding achievements in such cooperation areas economy-trade-investment, education-training, dialogue mechanisms, and coordination in many matters and fields, Thuong noted.



He highlighted noted results in settling war consequences like dioxin remediation projects, US support to people with disabilities, and Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims of the second and third generations, and in the clearance of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war.



Most recently, the two sides have cooperated in examining samples of unidentified Vietnamese martyrs' remains, he continued.



He thanked generations of US authorities and people, especially President Joe Biden and his wife, for their active support to Vietnam in this humanitarian field.



Thuong used this occasion to thank agencies, organisations and individuals of the two countries, over many generations, for their continuous efforts to nurture and develop the Vietnam - US relationship, including late Senator John McCain, Special Envoy John Kerry, and former Senator Patrick Leahy, long-standing friends of Vietnam.



“We will continue these efforts together, preserving, consolidating and developing the Vietnam-US relationship better and further," said Thuong.



For his part, Biden spoke highly of the efforts in utilising potential of the future between the two countries, stressing they are great opportunities for the prosperity of two peoples.



Mentioning common points and efforts of the two countries, together with efforts in improving and promoting the bilateral cooperation, Biden thanked late Senator John McCain, and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.



This is a testament to the long way the two countries have come, but more importantly, how far they will continue to go in the future, he said.



The two countries have established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development to move forward together, cope with challenges, and embrace the future together, the leader affirmed./.