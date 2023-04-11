President Vo Van Thuong delighted at Vietnam-Laos ties

President Vo Van Thuong expressed his delight at the growing special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos during a reception in Vientiane on April 10 for President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.

President Thuong hailed cooperation between LFNC Central Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee as well as Vietnamese partners over the past years, especially the signing of a cooperation agreement for the 2022-2026 period.

He said both sides have regularly maintained the exchange of delegations at all levels via different channels while locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges have been further deepened.

To build on the positive effects of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the Vietnamese leader suggested that the LFNC Central Committee work closely with Vietnam to effectively realise cooperation agreements in areas such as front, mass mobilisation, religious and ethnic affairs, and raise public awareness of the tradition of Vietnam-Laos special relationship.

On the occasion of Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay, he wished tthe LFNC Central Committee and its President success and development, continuing to make positive contributions to preserving and upholding Vietnam-Laos special relationship.

Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, for his part, expressed his joy when President Thuong chose Laos as the first country to pay an official visit after assuming his new position.



He affirmed that he always remembers and is grateful for the valuable assistance that the Vietnamese Party, State and people offered to Laos in the past struggle for national liberation and the current national construction and development.



The Lao official vowed to continue working closely with the VFF Central Committee to build on the success of Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



He also promised to raise awareness of Lao people, especially young generations, about the Laos-Vietnam special relations while partnering with Lao agencies to offer all possible support to the Vietnamese living and working in the country.



Receiving President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Boviengkham Vongdala the same day, President Thuong hailed diverse cooperation between Laos-Vietnam and Vietnam-Laos Friendship Associations over the past year, including the active and effective contribution of the LVFA to the success of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



He suggested the two associations continue working closely together to hold people-to-people exchanges, thus connecting the two peoples together, especially young generations.



Boviengkham Vongdala, in reply, said in his capacity as Lao Minister of Science and Technology, he initiated cooperation activities with Vietnamese partners, including building a Vietnamese teaching centre and launching projects nurturing bilateral friendship.



He stressed that the LVFA will continue partnering with the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association to uphold the success of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



It will also further step up awareness campaigns among Lao people, especially young generations, to further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples./.