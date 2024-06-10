President visits Soc Giang border guard station in Cao Bang

President To Lam (3rd from right) meets with ethnic people in Cao Bang province on June 9, standing before the bas-relief of 34 soldiers of the Propaganda Unit of the Liberation Army in Tran Hung Dao Forest, a special national relic in Tam Kim commune of Nguyen Binh district. (Photo: VNA)





Established in October 1959, the Soc Giang border guard station is responsible for managing and protecting a border section spanning over 20 km, including 55 border markers, and ensuring security and order in Soc Ha and Truong Ha communes of Ha Quang district.

Expressing his delight at visiting the station, a heroic unit of the armed forces, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of its traditional day, President Lam hailed the unit for following the policies and guidelines of the Party, State and army and accomplishing important tasks.

He encouraged the border guard officers and soldiers to uphold their tradition, remain a reliable support for the people, foster internal unity, and collaborate in Party and political building to meet new requirements in the new situation.

While in Cao Bang, the State leader paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap and 34 soldiers of the Propaganda Unit of the Liberation Army at Tran Hung Dao Forest, a special national relic in Tam Kim commune of Nguyen Binh district.

Earlier, President Lam and his delegation visited the historical relic site of Na Tu in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan where President Ho Chi Minh visited the youth volunteer unit that was directly tasked with protecting the Na Cu bridge, a target of enemy bombings along Highway 3 on March 28, 1951./.