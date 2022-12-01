President urges upholding values of Cuc Phuong National Park





In his letter recently sent to the park on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, President Phuc recalled that even in the struggle against foreign invaders six decades ago, the Government, with its strategic and contemporary vision, issued a decision naming Cuc Phuong as the first national park which is also one of the earliest-established national parks in the world.

He hailed generations of officials, cadres and workers of the park for standing united and overcoming difficulties to maintain and uphold values of forest ecosystem’s natural resources and biodiversity.

Cuc Phuong National Park has long been a reliable destination for the conservation of biodiversity and genes of endangered and rare species of flora and fauna in particular. Known as a "school in the middle of thick forest" of generations of students in the country and the world, this place is also dubbed as a "Capital of Nature Conservation" of Vietnam. In consecutive years from 2019 to 2022, the park won the World Travel Award in the category of "Asia's Leading National Park".