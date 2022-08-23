President urges review of amnesty list

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty and particularly the Ministry of Public Security to review the list of prisoners eligible for amnesty, offered on the occasion of National Day (September 2).



The President made the request at a working session with representatives from the council and other agencies on August 22, which took place before he approves the amnesty dossiers.



Earlier this month, Phuc inspected the implementation of the work at Xuan Loc prison in the southern province of Dong Nai.



At the working session, the President reiterated that amnesty is a humanitarian policy of political and social significance, demonstrating the special leniency of the Party and State.



He asked the Supreme People’s Procuracy to direct People’s Procuracies in localities to continue compiling amnesty dossiers, implement decisions, and detect any mistakes.



The Ministry of Public Security was urged to set out plans to assist the beneficiaries after they return home and reintegrate into the community, while stepping up communication work to encourage others who are still serving prison terms to prove themselves eligible.



The President requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform diplomatic and consular offices of countries that have prisoners included in the amnesty list, and coordinate with Vietnamese agencies to complete procedures to bring them home.



After the council submits the amnesty dossiers, the Presidential Office should coordinate and review before sending them to the President for approval to avoid making any mistakes, Phuc stressed.



The Presidential Office, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, held an international press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s amnesty decisions on the occasion of National Day.



The beneficiaries include those who are serving fixed-term sentences, those who will have life sentences reduced, and those who will have sentences suspended.



In order to be considered for amnesty, inmates must show good conduct, serve at least half of their fixed-term sentences, and at least 15 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences. Another requirement is that the inmates must complete the payment of court fees.



Prisoners who have returned part of assets, paid part of compensations or fulfilled part of other civil obligations, but have met special economic difficulties will be taken into consideration, except for those involved in corruption.



Those who are 70 years old and above, or the only breadwinners of disadvantaged families, or suffer from serious diseases, chronic illness or disabilities, or female inmates who are pregnant or have kids less than three years old, will also be considered once they have served at least one third or two fifths of their prison terms, or 13 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences.



This is the second year the amnesty has been conducted in line with the 2018 Law on Amnesty. The conditions for amnesty have not changed much compared to 2021.



More than 3,000 prisoners received amnesty last year, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security Major General Nguyen Van Long./.