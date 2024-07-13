President To Lam’s visit successful, reflects Vietnam - Laos special ties: LPRP official

Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to Laos was successful and once again affirmed the special solidarity between the two countries, said Vanxay Tavinyan, Vice Chairman of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training and Editor-in-chief of the Pasaxon Newspaper.



He made the remark while talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents about the outcomes of the President's state visit on July 11 and 12.



Vanxay expressed his delight that President Lam chose Laos as the first country to visit as the State leader of Vietnam, which demonstrates the trust in and respect for the two countries’ good traditional relations.



Laos and Vietnam boast special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, an unprecedented relationship in history, he remarked, describing the trip as enormous momentum for the Lao Party, State, and people and also a contribution helping the bilateral ties become stronger and stay sustainable forever.



Vietnam has always stood shoulder by shoulder with Laos, even in the most trying times. Particularly, when Laos is holding the rotating Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024, Vietnam has assisted Laos even more, reflecting the strong bonds between the two countries, according to the official.



He noted that the Vietnamese President’s visit received high evaluation from many Lao people and obtained considerable successes. President Lam’s talks and meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Assembly, and former leaders of Laos showed that Vietnam always treasures the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with the neighbouring country.



Vanxay went on to say that during the visit, the two sides signed seven cooperation documents to help Laos develop in all spheres and foster bilateral cooperation, solidarity, and mutual assistance.



Generations of Vietnamese leaders often choose Laos as the first country to visit after taking office. The latest trip was important to helping people around the world and young people of the two countries understand that in the past, at present, or in the future, Laos and Vietnam are never inseparable, he added./.

VNA