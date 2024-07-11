President To Lam starts state visit to Laos

President To Lam arrived in Vientiane on July 11 morning, beginning a two-day state visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.



The State leader was welcomed by Chairwoman of the Presidential Office of Laos Khemmani Pholsena, Governor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bounleua Phandanouvong, and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.



As his first overseas trip since he took office, President Lam’s visit demonstrates Vietnam's consistent policy of always giving the highest priority to strengthening and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos.



The trip is not only a major diplomatic event but also a vivid manifestation of the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.



It aims to reaffirm Vietnam's strong support for Laos's efforts in renewal and national defence and construction, and encourage and assist Laos in successfully implementing the 11th Party Congress’s Resolution and the 12th five-year socio-economic development plan.



During his stay, the Vietnamese leader will attend an official welcoming ceremony, hold talks with Sisoulith, as well as witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries.



He will also have meetings with the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Lao National Assembly, receive the Chairman of the Central Lao Front for National Construction and the President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and the Chairman of the Central Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association, visit former high-ranking leaders of Laos, and meet representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in the country./.