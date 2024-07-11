President To Lam sets off for state visits to Laos, Cambodia

The visits come at the invitations of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni.

President Lam is accompanied by President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang, among others.

As Lam's first overseas trips since he was elected as the President of Vietnam by the National Assembly last month, the visits reflect the Vietnamese Party and State’s crucial message of attaching the utmost importance to the Vietnam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, as well as the Vietnam - Cambodia good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.

With a determination to realise high-level agreements, especially the outcomes of high-level meetings between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the LPRP as well as the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the visits will mark a new stage of development in the Vietnam - Laos and Vietnam - Cambodia relations based on equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation and respect for each other's interests, contributing to consolidating strategic trust, deepening relations with both countries, and enhancing solidarity among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and within the ASEAN bloc./.