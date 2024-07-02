President To Lam meets with voters in Hung Yen city. Photo: VNA

State President To Lam and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of the northern province of Hung Yen met with voters in Hung Yen city on July 2 to inform them of the outcomes of the just-concluded 15th NA’s seventh session, and listen to and clear up their ideas.



Many voters spoke highly of the outcomes of the session and put forth ideas regarding various matters of public concern to legislative work, supreme supervision, and decisions on important issues of the country.



They also brought up many recommendations related to fire prevention, recruitment policy for union officials, inadequacies in establishing notary offices, and difficulties in accessing construction planning information.

President Lam briefed voters on the country’s political and socio-economic development, stressing that despite numerous difficulties and challenges, under the leadership of the Party and the active involvement of the entire political system, the country has achieved comprehensive results across all fields, laying a solid foundation for accomplishing the set tasks and goals.



He affirmed that the fight against corruption continues to be strengthened, while sovereignty, territorial integrity, and social and political stability have been maintained.



The country’s diplomatic work also recorded positive outcomes, helping elevate its position and reputation, and received support from other countries and international organisations, he added.



The President also touched upon the decision on wage policy, reasserting the Government's efforts in the work, ensuring fairness between current labourers and retirees.



Regarding the issue of information disclosure in construction planning, Lam highlighted the importance of transparency in urban planning and the oversight of the public in this work, stressing that planning should not serve personal interests.



He also underlined the need to improve the quality of planning to meet the requirements for sustainable urban construction, management, and development in Vietnam.



The President took the occasion to present 50 computers to Hung Yen city, and gifts to two policy beneficiary families in the city./.