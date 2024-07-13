President To Lam holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet

During the talks, Lam expressed his delight at his first state visit to Cambodia in his new position and respectfully conveyed the best regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other high-ranking leaders of Vietnam to the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.



He congratulated the Cambodia people on the great achievements that they have made and believed that Cambodia will achieve the goal of becoming a high-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050, with the Cambodian people's increasingly improving living conditions and Cambodia's enhancing role and position in the region and the world.



Prime Minister Hun Manet appreciated President To Lam's visit, which is made soon after he took office, showing the respect of the Party and State of Vietnam and the President himself for the country and people of Cambodia.



On this occasion, Prime Minister Hun Manet congratulated the great achievements made by the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He expressed his belief that Vietnam will continue to make greater achievements, develop more prosperously, and become a bright spot in the region and the world.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the two countries’ relations across spheres, bringing practical benefits to the people of each country. The two countries have maintained regular exchanges and meetings at all levels and channels, especially the Party, State, National Assembly, and people-to-people exchange.



Vietnam is one of Cambodia's major trade partners, with their two-way trade target of 20 billion USD expected to be achieved soon.



Discussing directions and solutions to promote the bilateral relations in the coming time, the two leaders agreed on major directions, notably continuing to maintain and strengthen political trust; cooperating closely to preserve and promote solidarity between the two countries; enhancing regular exchanges of visits and contacts at all levels across all channels; well implementing signed commitments, agreements, treaties and cooperation mechanisms; strengthening connections and coordination in communication activities to help people, especially the young generation, understand the solidarity and close relationship between the two countries. The two sides agreed to soon arrange visits and field trips to Vietnam for delegations of young Cambodian leaders.



The two sides committed to further deepening defence and security cooperation; following the principle of not allowing hostile forces to use a country's territory to sabotage the other; cooperating more closely in high-tech and cross-border crime prevention and control, continuing to build a borderline of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development; and supporting each other in training personnel and improving law enforcement capacity.



Regarding connecting the two economies, the two sides agreed to promote the implementation of signed agreements such as the Memorandum of Understanding on developing and connecting Vietnam - Cambodia border trade infrastructure, and the agreement on promoting bilateral trade in the 2025-2026 period; drastically speed up transport connections via border gate pairs, actively coordinate with Laos to deploy "A journey, three destinations" travel packages through Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam; effectively operate the new direct air route Hanoi - Phnom Penh - Hanoi of Vietnam Airlines.



They will further promote people-to-people exchanges, especially between the two countries' youth, as well as culture-art, journalism and sports activities, and organise cultural days/weeks in each country.



As President To Lam affirmed Vietnam encourages businesses to increase investment in Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Manet also pledged to continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors here.



Appreciating the importance of cooperation in human resource development, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in this important field, with Vietnam vowing to provide more scholarships to Cambodian students to study in Vietnam.



They will coordinate well in implementing signed border-related treaties, agreements and agreements; continue to negotiate and find fair and reasonable solutions to promote the settlement of areas with incomplete demarcation in the near future; strengthen cooperation to prevent cross-border human trafficking and drug smuggling, and ensure security and safety for people in border provinces.



The two sides will continue to coordinate to resolve arising issues in the spirit of solidarity and friendship, focusing on building and developing the border gate system, ensuring smooth transport connections in both sides of the borderline to promote the socio-economic development of the two countries in general and border localities in particular, as well as effectively participate in regional connectivity initiatives.



On this occasion, President Lam appreciated Cambodia's recent granting of citizenship to three people of Vietnamese origin, creating a premise for the two sides to continue coordination in this regard. The President hoped that the Cambodian side will continue to pay attention and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community here.



Regarding regional and international cooperation, the two sides consented to support Laos in fulfilling its role as the 2024 Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA); promote cooperation in the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle Area and the Greater Mekong Subregion; cooperate in the management and sustainable use of Mekong River water resources for the benefits of communities in the basin, for the future of next generations, and for the solidarity and close ties between riverside countries, in the spirit of respect, mutual understanding and equal cooperation for mutual benefit.



On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency and Cambodia's national news agency Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) signed a cooperation agreement in the field of information and communications to meet the requirements of journalism development in the era of digital technology./.