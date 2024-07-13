President To Lam concludes state visit to Cambodia

The President and his entourage were seen off at Phnom Penh Airport by Senior Minister in charge of General Affairs of the Ministry of the Royal Palace Kuy Sophal, Minister of Tourism Sok Soken, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chea Kimtha, and other Cambodian officials, along with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang.



This is Lam’s first visit to Cambodia after he took office. His visit holds great significance and is seen as a milestone for the bilateral ties to grow more intensively and extensively under the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.”



While in Cambodia, the President met King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, held talks with President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet, and had a meeting with President of the National Assembly Khuon Sudary.



King Norodom Sihamoni highly valued the visit, noting it demonstrates the importance the Vietnamese Party and State, and the President himself attach to the bilateral relationship.



At the meetings, the two sides rejoiced at the comprehensive, effective and practical development of the Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation over the past years, bringing tangible benefits to their people.



They appreciated mutual support, solidarity and sacrifice the two countries granted to each other during their past struggles for national liberation, as well as national construction and development at present.



Hun Sen praised Vietnam for its support and sacrifice to the Cambodian people during their past struggle against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, and their revival efforts.



The two sides agreed to renew and diversity communications methods to raise public awareness, especially among young generations, of the traditional friendship, closeness, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, countries and peoples./.