Making news
President to begin state visit to Indonesia from December 21 afternoon
Prominent among his entourage is Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.
This is the first trip to the country by a key Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and also the first by a Vietnamese President over the past nine years, as the two nations are preparing for the 10th founding anniversary of strategic partnership.
It is expected to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation, thus developing the bilateral relations in an increasingly practical and effective manner.
Vietnam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013./.