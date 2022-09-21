President sends greetings to UN Secretary-General on 45th anniversary of Vietnam's UN membership  

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 20 sent greetings to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's admission to the UN (September 20, 1977 - September 20, 2022).



In the message, the Vietnamese leader thanked the United Nations for the companionship and support of Vietnam's development over the past 45 years. He reiterated Vietnam's support for multilateralism and the UN’s central role in responding to global challenges, while affirming that the country will continue to cooperate closely with the UN and further promote its active and constructive contribution to the common work for peace and sustainable development in the world and each country./.